Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's education schemes helped in promoting holistic development of children: Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:28 IST
Centre's education schemes helped in promoting holistic development of children: Modi

Several schemes launched by the Centre in the field of education have helped not only in checking school dropout rates but also promoted the holistic development of children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Addressing Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan, Gujarat through video conferencing, the prime minister congratulated the organisation for spearheading the 'Ekal School Abhiyan' which aims to promote education among rural and tribal children.

The organisation runs one-teacher schools (known as Ekal Vidyalayas) all over India. Modi appreciated the volunteers for their role in nation building by imparting education and awareness to more than 2.8 million rural and tribal children who reside in the remotest locations across India and Nepal, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

In his address, the prime minister said the central government is also working for better education and skill development in India. Schemes such as scholarship for scheduled tribe children, Eklavya model residential schools, Poshan Abhhiyan, Mission Indradhanush, and school holidays on the occasion of tribal festivals have helped not only in checking school dropout rates but have also promoted the holistic development of children, he said.

Congratulating the 'sangathan' on reaching the figure of one lakh schools across India, Modi said working with passion, dedication and commitment turns an impossible goal into an achievable one. He highlighted the fact that the 'sangathan' has been awarded with Gandhi Peace Prize due to its commitment towards social service and for being a role model for the whole country.

Modi suggested that to celebrate the 75 years of Independence in 2022, the 'sangathan' should encourage its school children to organise skits, musical competitions, debates and discussions to highlight the role of tribes in the Indian freedom movement. The competitions may start this year and complete with an all-encompassing national level competition in 2022, he suggested.

He also suggested a "Khel-Mahakhumbh" (sports fiesta) of traditional Indian sports. The prime minister proposed pairing private and public schools wherein students from rural background will learn from their urban counterparts and vice versa.

He said it would boost the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. Reminding the audience that the day coincides with the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Modi highlighted that 'Ekal Sangathan' has succeeded in realising Baba Saheb's dream of imparting equal education to girls and boys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari urges car makers to develop biofuel-based vehicles

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday called upon automobile manufacturers and urged them to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilise agro-based fuel. He said air pollution is one of the major challenges that th...

Victoria Falls shrink to a trickle, feeding climate change fears

For decades Victoria Falls, where southern Africas Zambezi river cascade down 100 metres into a gash in the earth, have drawn millions of holidaymakers to Zimbabwe and Zambia for their stunning views. But the worst drought in a century has ...

Delhi Assembly polls: Swaraj India declares social activist as its Bijwasan candidate

Swaraj India on Friday declared Manju Yadav as its candidate from Bijwasan constituency for the coming Assembly polls in Delhi. The partys executive president, Ajit Jha, said social activists, women, youth and other persons having strong gr...

'Parasite singles': why young Japanese aren't getting married

Tokyo, Dec 6 AFP A sharply dressed crowd of Japanese singletons shuffle awkwardly around conference-room tables, exchanging small-talk and CVs in an attempt to find a marriage partner -- all of them accompanied by their parents. One 38-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019