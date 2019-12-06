Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDAN 4.0: 30 airports, airstrips up for bidding in North East region

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:28 IST
UDAN 4.0: 30 airports, airstrips up for bidding in North East region

The civil aviation ministry on Friday said bids have been sought for six underserved and 24 unserved airports and airstrips in the North East region under the latest round of regional air connectivity scheme. A water aerodrome in the region at Umrangso Reservoir, Assam is also included.

The fourth round of bidding under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) or regional air connectivity scheme commenced on December 3. UDAN seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying more affordable. "With focus on connectivity of North eastern region, UDAN 4.0 scheme under the Ministry of Civil Aviation has invited bids for six underserved and 24 unserved airports/airstrips in the North East states of India," an official release said.

The underserved airports and airstrips in the list are at Passighat and Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh), Jorhat, Rupsi and Tezpur (Assam), and Shillong (Meghalaya). As per the release, there are 24 underserved aerodromes in the region spread across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

These are Alinya, Along, Daparizo, Mechuka, Tuting, Vijaynagar, Walong, Yinghiong and Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh) while Chabua, Darrang, Dinjan, Ledo, Misa Mari, Nazira, Sadiya, Sorbhog, Sukerating (Dum Duma) are in Assam. Others are Dwara, Shella and Tura in Meghalaya, and Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai (Tripura). The ministry aims to operationalise 1,000 routes and more than 100 airports in the next five years, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari urges car makers to develop biofuel-based vehicles

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday called upon automobile manufacturers and urged them to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilise agro-based fuel. He said air pollution is one of the major challenges that th...

Victoria Falls shrink to a trickle, feeding climate change fears

For decades Victoria Falls, where southern Africas Zambezi river cascade down 100 metres into a gash in the earth, have drawn millions of holidaymakers to Zimbabwe and Zambia for their stunning views. But the worst drought in a century has ...

Delhi Assembly polls: Swaraj India declares social activist as its Bijwasan candidate

Swaraj India on Friday declared Manju Yadav as its candidate from Bijwasan constituency for the coming Assembly polls in Delhi. The partys executive president, Ajit Jha, said social activists, women, youth and other persons having strong gr...

'Parasite singles': why young Japanese aren't getting married

Tokyo, Dec 6 AFP A sharply dressed crowd of Japanese singletons shuffle awkwardly around conference-room tables, exchanging small-talk and CVs in an attempt to find a marriage partner -- all of them accompanied by their parents. One 38-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019