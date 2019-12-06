Two cases of rape victim burnt alive admitted in Safdarjung Hospital in just 2 weeks

Delhi-based Safdarjung hospital has witnessed at least two cases of rape victim who were allegedly burnt alive by the accused after committing the heinous crime. Speaking to ANI, Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic surgery department at Safdarjung hospital said, "Around two weeks ago, we had received a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh Sambhal area. She was also raped and later burnt by the accused who committed the crime. When she was brought to us, she had suffered about 85 per cent extensive burnt injuries and later died during the treatment."

"Now the other case is Unnao Rape Victim who is struggling for her life in ICU. She has received about 95 per cent burnt injuries including facial burns. Her respiratory tract has been badly affected. Right now, she is on the ventilator and in such condition chances are very less for survival." The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital last night.

Dr Kumar added that this depicts the mindset of a person who commits such heinous crime and then burns alive the victim. "A few years ago, we never used to get such rape victims who were burnt alive after accused finished the crime." According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing in connection with a rape case she had filed.

Notably, the woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on state government's expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused.

On the other hand, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed sadness over the incident and questioned the governments that "how long will such incidents keep taking place in the country". The outrage across the country started when a Telangana-based veterinary doctor was set ablaze alive after being raped on November 28. (ANI)

