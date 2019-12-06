38 'divyang' students meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Gujarat
As part of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, 38 'Divyang' (differently-abled) students of the Government Primary School of Gujarat's IED department in Gandhinagar, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.
As part of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, 38 'Divyang' (differently-abled) students of the Government Primary School of Gujarat's IED department in Gandhinagar, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. According to a press release, the students undertook their first air travel from Gujarat to Delhi. Gujarat tourism department pitched in their support to the visit.
The students were accompanied by their parents and special teachers. After the meeting with Shah, the students also visited the Parliament House. According to the release, the event was organized from the amount of money saved by selling rakhis and colourfully decorated diyas made by the differently-abled children during the festivals of Raksha Bandhan and Diwali respectively. (ANI)
