3.18 lakh children missing since 2014: Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:23 IST
A total of 3.18 lakh children, including 52,272 in Madhya Pradesh, have gone missing in the country since 2014 , Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Irani presented the data according to which Madhya Pradesh was followed by West Bengal with 47,744 such children and Gujarat (43,658).

The details of missing children were reported on web portals TrackChild and 'Khoya-Paya' which are used to track them. The data is from January 1, 2014 to December 4, 2019, the Union minister said.

