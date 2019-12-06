One held for allegedly killing man over property dispute

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a person last year over a property dispute, police said on Friday. The accused, Manish Chiudhary, is a resident of Tuglaqabad Village. He had been absconding since June 2018 and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, they said.

"Police got a tip-off on Thursday that Manish would come to meet his associate at Sector Zeta-1 in Greater Noida. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested around 4 pm," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). Interrogation revealed that Manish's father, the head of their joint family, had a property dispute over a piece of land in Tughlaqabad Village with one Jitender, who was also a resident of the same village, the DCP said.

On June 8, 2018, Manish, along with his father and other family members, attacked Jitender with wooden sticks and iron rods. Jitender suffered serious injuries and later succumbed, Kushwah said. Three uncles of Manish -- Gyanender, Jagat and Kartar -- and three other relatives were arrested earlier. Manish and his father Subhash, who was a Delhi Police constable and left the force in 1984, were absconding, they added.

