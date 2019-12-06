Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad incident is wake-up call: Nikam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mh-Ecnounter-Lawyer
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
Hyderabad incident is wake-up call: Nikam

The `encounter' of four accused persons in Hyderabad is a wake-up call as it shows people are losing their faith in the rule of law, well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said on Friday. Four men, arrested for the rape and murder of a 25- year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad last month, were killed in an `exchange of fire' with a police team on Friday morning.

Nikam, who represented the government in cases such as the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and the 2008 terror attack, said the government and the judiciary should take immediate steps to restore people's faith in the legal system. "People in general are losing their faith in the rule of law. This is a potential danger to society because our country is based on the rule of law," he said.

If common people believed that the police are going to deliver justice, it may instigate others to "do justice in a similar manner" and the whole legal system will collapse and it will lead to anarchy, Nikam said. "It for the government and the judiciary to take immediate measures so that common man's faith in the rule of law is maintained at any cost," he added.

Satish Maneshinde, a renowned criminal defence lawyer, said, "This is a pattern in India that when cops are faced with incidents like rape and murder and other heinous crimes, there is lot of pressure from society to get some results. "So, it appears that cops are also trigger-happy, but then the recognition it got from entire society is quite alarming, because people have also lost faith in the criminal justice system," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

At least three killed after residential building collapses in Kenya

At least three people were killed and 27 injured on Friday when a residential building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, police said, as rescue workers struggled to free a woman who was screaming from under the rubble. Scores of peop...

Man jailed for murder of Mother Teresa's ex-assistant in UK

A man in the UK has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a charity worker, who worked with Mother Teresa as a special assistant in Calcutta in the early 1990s and also helped set up schools for girls in India. Colin Payne, ...

Priyanka discusses strategy with UP Cong leaders

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi here on Friday held a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy for the launching agitational programmes and making the December 14 Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi a successful. The Congress ge...

Both Unnao and Hyderabad incidents shameful : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said both Hyderabad and Unnao incidents are shameful and demanded stringent legislation to deal with cases of rape. Her comment comes in the backdrop of all the four accused in the rape ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019