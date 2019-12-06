Marginal rise in night temperature in Rajasthan, Sikar coldest

The night temperature increased marginally in most places in Rajasthan even as Sikar was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Friday.

The minimum temperatures in Ganganagar, Churu, Bikaner, Ajmer and Jaipur were 8.6, 8.8, 10.3, 10.5 and 10.6 degrees Celsius respectively while the night temperature in other districts was above 11 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department here.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it said.

