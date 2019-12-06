Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: MHA recommends to Prez to reject mercy plea; mother also demands dismissal of plea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:07 IST
Nirbhaya case: MHA recommends to Prez to reject mercy plea; mother also demands dismissal of plea

The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape-murder case, sources said on Friday. The victim's mother also wrote to Kovind seeking dismissal of the clemency petition.

The development comes on a day when the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an encounter by the police. Seeking to draw a parallel between the two cases, Nirbhaya's parents also said unlike them, the family of the deceased veterinary would not have to wait for justice.

Sources said the file of the convict in Nirbhaya's case had been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision. The Home Ministry has also recommended in the file rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case, an official said.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President. Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

Supreme Court on December 12, 2018, dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay -- in the case. The victim's family, too, has been pressing for speedy justice and execution of the convicts.

In a letter written to Kovind, Nirbhaya's mother said the petition filed by one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma, "deliberately tries to avoid the execution of the death sentence and hamper the dissemination of justice". "Almost seven years have lapsed since then. The trauma, pain and agony suffered by the applicant (mother) is unbearable and the wait for justice is getting longer and longer," the letter, sent through her lawyer, said.

A Delhi court had recently directed the Tihar Jail authorities to produce the four convicts next Friday so that they can inform the court about the status of their petitions. The court was hearing a plea by the victim's parents who have sought a direction to the jail authorities to expedite the execution of the convicts.

The plea said the victim's parents approached the court since the convicts had exhausted all legal remedies. PTI UK SLB PKS ACB PR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Randhawa, Chadha and two other Indians make cut at Mauritius Open

Jyoti Randhawa and Abhijit Singh Chadha were among the four Indian golfers who made the cut in the AfraAsia Bank Mauritius Open here on Friday. The seasoned Randhawa as well as the in-from Chadha were both five-under at the end of the secon...

Half of Italians want "strongman" in power, survey shows

Almost half of Italians are in favor of having a strongman in power who does not care about parliament and elections, a survey showed on Friday, casting doubts on the strength of democracy in a major European nation.Some 48.2 of people thin...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Ronaldinho says Man City ready for Champions League challenge

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho has backed Pep Guardiola to end his Champions League barren run and win the trophy with Manchester City.Its a very difficult competition, but he is a very good coach with a great team at his di...

Godrej Agrovet hopeful of achieving 14-15pc revenue growth in

Diversified agro-business company Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Friday said it is optimistic of achieving at least 14 to 15 per cent growth in its revenue during the current fiscal, amid economic slowdown in the country. The company is also expect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019