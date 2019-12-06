Cong attacks UP govt over Unnao incident, asks why PM is 'silent'

The Congress on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a rape victim being burnt alive in Unnao district and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the incident. Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak, while speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, claimed that incidents of crime against women are increasing in BJP-ruled states.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's flagship 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, she said now people are saying that they need to save their daughters from BJP leaders. Had the BJP government not "given protection to people like Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Unnao criminals would not have had the courage to burn another daughter", Nayak said.

"Crimes against women are the highest in BJP-ruled states. A big reason for this is the BJP's ideology which is against women," she claimed. Congress MP Amee Yajnik said no matter what the BJP claims, the ground reality is that women are in panic.

"The prime minister tweets on different topics. But he did not give any statement on Unnao. The women and child development minister did not make any statement. The home minister also did not ask for any report. Why is it so?'' she asked. The rape survivor from Unnao was set afire by five men, including two accused in the case, when she was on her way to court on Thursday, police said.

The woman, who sustained 90 per cent burns, was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. She is extremely critical and on ventilator, doctors attending to her said. One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other had been on the run.

All the five men involved in Thursday's attack were arrested within hours.

