New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL79 JK-JAMIAMASJID No congregational prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for 'record' 18th consecutive Friday Srinagar: No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for the 18th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 – the longest curb on the grand mosque of Kashmir in the recent memory, officials said.

DEL54 JK-KATHUA-FAMILY Kathua rape victim's family expresses satisfaction over encounter killings in Hyderabad Jammu: The family of an eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua in January last year, expressed satisfaction over the encounter killings in Hyderabad, saying at least the family of the victim will not have to face "nightmare" of lengthy trial. LGD13 UP-HC-COURT- LD PM HC dismisses election petition against PM Allahabad, Dec 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

DEL101 UP-AYODHYA-3RDLD SCENE Ayodhya remains calm on Babri anniversary; tight security measures in place Ayodhya (UP): The 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Friday remained a low-key affair with both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders downplaying the occasion amid tight security measures. DEL77 PREZ-2NDLD WOMEN Those convicted under POCSO Act should be deprived of right to mercy petition: President Mount Abu (Rajasthan): Demonic attacks on women have shaken the conscience of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday and advocated that those convicted under the POCSO Act should be deprived of their right to mercy petition.

DES54 UP-UNNAO REMAND Five accused of setting rape victim afire in Unnao remanded in judicial custody Unnao (UP): The five men arrested for allegedly setting aflame the Unnao rape victim were on Friday produced before a court here and remanded in 14-day judicial custody. DES55 UP-LD PRIYANKA Priyanka discusses strategy with UP Cong leaders Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi here on Friday held a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy for the launching agitational programmes and making the December 14 'Bharat Bachao rally' in New Delhi a successful.

NRG8 PB--JAPAN-INVEST Punjab CM meets Japanese ambassador, seeks investment in state Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki to impress upon companies in his country to invest in upcoming mega industrial parks at Rajpura and Bathinda. DES45 HR-WOMEN-BUSES Special buses for women will be started in 5 Hry districts: Khattar Chandigarh: Special buses for women would be started on a pilot basis in five Haryana districts, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Friday.

DES34 UKD-ASSEMBLY Oppn Congress corners U'khand Govt over purchase of buses Dehradun: The opposition Congress in the Uttarakhand assembly on Friday demanded an SIT probe into alleged irregularities in the purchase of a fleet of 150 buses by the state Roadways Department..

