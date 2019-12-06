Left Menu
Kerala: Mortal remains of soldier died in avalanche in J-K brought to native place

Mortal remains of a soldier Naik Akhil SS, who lost his life in an avalanche which had hit an army camp in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, brought to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:02 IST
Mortal remains of a soldier Naik Akhil SS brought to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Three soldiers lost their lives in an avalanche which hit an Army camp in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

