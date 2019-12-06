Kerala: Mortal remains of soldier died in avalanche in J-K brought to native place

Mortal remains of a soldier Naik Akhil SS, who lost his life in an avalanche which had hit an army camp in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, brought to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Three soldiers lost their lives in an avalanche which hit an Army camp in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on December 3. (ANI)

