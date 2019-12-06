Left Menu
Missing woman, minor son found in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:13 IST
A woman and his son were traced out in Kujwani here on Friday, days after they went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Samba, had lodged a complaint at Rakh Amb Talli police post stating that his wife Sunita Devi and their minor son went missing from RS Pura in Jammu on November 28, they said.

Police filed a missing report and started a search to trace out the duo, they said. A special team conducted raids at different places in and around Samba on the basis of suspicion, police said.

The team finally found the woman along with her son in Kujwani, they said.

