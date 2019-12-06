Five dead in car-truck collision in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Five people were killed on the spot and three others injured when the car in which they were traveling collided with a truck in Jamnagar district of Gujarat on Friday, the police said. The incident took place near Bhavabhi Khijadiya village on Kalawad-Dhoriji Road.

The deceased, which included three girls, hailed from Jamnagar, police sub-inspector S M Radadia said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added..

