President Kovind to inaugurate Rajasthan HC building on Saturday
President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the new building of the Rajasthan High Court here on Saturday. He will be accompanied by Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Registrar General of the high court, Satish Kumar Sharma, said all preparations for the event had been made. Kovind arrived in Jodhpur on Friday evening.
He was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The president will also attend the convocation of the AIIMS in Jodhpur in the morning.
