Preserve bodies of accused till Dec 9, hand over post-mortem video to us by tomorrow evening: Telangana HC to Govt

The Telangana High Court has ordered that the body of the four accused of the brutal gang rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, who were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning, should be preserved by the state government till 8 pm on December 9.

Updated: 06-12-2019 22:22 IST
The Telangana High Court has ordered that the body of the four accused of the brutal gang rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, who were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning, should be preserved by the state government till 8 pm on December 9. Further, the HC has directed that the video of the post-mortem examination of in a compact disc (CD) form or pen-drive shall be handed over today to the Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, after the completion of the post-mortem examination of all the accused.

"The Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, is directed to receive the same and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court of Telangana by tomorrow evening," reads the order. The Advocate-General of Telangana informed the High Court that the post-mortem examination of the four accused persons is being done in the Government District Hospital at Mahaboobnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent of the hospital and a forensic team of doctors from the Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. He also stated that the post-mortem examination was being video-graphed.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, today in the wee hours. The veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused, who burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

