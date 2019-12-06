4 held with pangolin scales in Kolkata

Four persons were arrested onFriday with pangolin scales from the city's Jorasanko area,police said

Jamini Mahato, Shankar Mahato, Kashi Nath Parui andTapan Paul were arrested after six scales of pangolin, whichis an endangered species, were found with them, a seniorpolice officer said

A case under Wild Life Protection Act has beenregistered against them at the Jorasanko Police Station, hesaid, adding that they are being questioned for gathering moredetails.

