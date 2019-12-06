Jharkhand HC rejects bail plea of Lalu Yadav in case related to fodder scam

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case related to embezzlement of money from Dumka treasury in the fodder scam. Yadav is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-crore fodder scam cases.

The RJD supremo was sentenced last year to seven years imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the undivided state's chief minister. On December 3, Yadav was re-elected unopposed as the president of the RJD. (ANI)

