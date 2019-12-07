Telangana encounter: Justice is served, says Women's activist Varalaxami

Women rights activist Varalaxami on Friday welcomed the extra-judicial killing of four persons accused of rape and murder of a veterinary doctor and said that justice has been served by the Telangana police. "Justice has been served through the encounter. We are happy but at the same time worried about the injustice being faced by the women across the country," Varalaxami told ANI.

The four rapists were killed in an encounter with the police as they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot in the wee hours of Friday. While the encounter triggered a chorus of praise from people across the country who saw it as speedy justice, concerns were also raised over it being alleged custodial killing. (ANI)

