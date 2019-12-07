Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti, says K'tka CM hates only one community

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. Addressing a gathering at Hosur village, Siddaramaiah said, "Chief Minister Yediyurappa has a hatred for Muslims. I don't know why he hates that religion. I have started Tipu Jayanti as I started Kanakadasa Jayanthi and Kempegowda Jayanthi. Tipu was a king like other kings and he has fought four battles against the British. Why Yediyurappa hates only one community, it shows their communalism."

Siddaramaiah also elaborated upon various schemes introduced during his tenure as the Chief Minister and asked for people to vote 'smartly'. "When I was the Chief Minister, I launched many Bhagya schemes. What did he do? People need to be smart. I don't know why people vote for them", he quipped.

The BJP government in Karnataka had on July 30 decided not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti this year. An order in this regard was issued to the Kannada and Culture Department on a decision taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a state cabinet meeting.

Last year, a political controversy had erupted over Tipu Sultan birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP. The Congress government led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah was of the view that the 18th-century ruler of Mysore was a "freedom fighter" as he killed in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war and thus his birth anniversary should be celebrated. (ANI)

