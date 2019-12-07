After Unnao victim's death, Maliwal says govt insensitive to rape survivors
Following the death of the Unnao rape victim, DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday accused the government of being "deaf" and "insensitive" and not hearing the "screams" of rape victims.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, who is on an indefinite strike to press her demand that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction, told reporters that she is "ashamed" of her country's government.
The rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swati Maliwal
- Unnao
- DCW
- Delhi
- Safdarjung Hospital
ALSO READ
Man claiming to be witness to Unnao rape victim's accident alleges attempt on life
Swati Maliwal accuses Delhi Police of stopping DCW from holding hunger strike at Jantar Mantar
UP: English teacher fails to read few lines in English during inspection in Unnao govt school
Delhi court frames charges against 3 people in Unnao gang rape case
Delhi: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal continues her hunger strike at Raj Ghat