Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Sushil Modi evades question on Dabhanga rape case

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday evaded a question on the rape case in Darbhanga where a 5-year-old was raped by a tempo driver.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 10:41 IST
Bihar: Sushil Modi evades question on Dabhanga rape case
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi while evading question on Darbhanga rape case in Patna on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday evaded a question on the rape case in Darbhanga where a 5-year-old was raped by a tempo driver. When asked by media about the surge in rape cases and the recent rape case in Darbhanga, the Deputy Chief Minister evaded the question without saying a single word.

Sushil Modi was here for a campaign, which aims to create mass public awareness about the importance of eye donation and to motivate people to donate eyes after death. Participating in an awareness campaign on the importance of eye donation, Sushil Modi asked people to take a pledge to donate their eyes after death.

A man was arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl here in Darbhanga, police said on Friday.The accused was identified as Tettar Sahani, a resident of Bhawanpur village under limits of Sadar Police Station.Sahani, who is a tempo driver, saw the girl playing with her friend and when he found that there was no one around he abducted the child and took her to a secluded place in his tempo.Later, when the child's parents found that their daughter is missing, they started searching for her. After a few hours, they found the girl in a very poor condition. She was weeping and blood was spattering her tiny legs.When police were informed about the incident, the station in-charge of the Sadar police station with the help of the woman police officer shifted the rape victim to a hospital for medical aid.An FIR has been registered and further action is being taken against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Girl's father, brother acquitted of charge of raping her

A Delhi court has acquitted the father and the brother of a girl of the charges of repeatedly raping her, saying it was improbable that she could have been raped in the presence of several family members. The court also based its acquittal ...

Rape attempt made on 3-year-old girl; locals save minor

A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in a village under Makhi police station area in Unnao, police said Saturday. The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth of a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjo...

Strengthen your practice with Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Doctors

Pune Maharashtra India, Dec 7 ANIBusinessWire India Having your practice can be immensely gratifying, but it also demands 100 per cent of your time and resources as youre playing the role of a business person too. Be it managing salaries, c...

Saudi Air Force trainee kills three at US naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force training to be a pilot opened fire in a classroom building at a US naval Station with a handgun, killing three people and injuring eight others before being shot dead by police with officials investigating wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019