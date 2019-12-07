Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao victim's family demands that accused be killed; political reactions to her death pour in

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:25 IST
Unnao victim's family demands that accused be killed; political reactions to her death pour in

The death of the Unnao rape victim at a hospital here after she was set ablaze led to sorrowful and angry reactions from her family members, who demanded justice by killing the accused either by imitating the Hyderabad 'encounter' or by hanging them to death. While opposition leaders accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to provide security and justice to those brutalised by sexual violence in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the assurance that the case would be pleaded in a fast track court to provide speedy justice to the deceased woman's family.

Following a post-mortem examination, her body is being taken to her native village in Unnao's Bihar area by road in an ambulance. Stating that the perpetrators responsible for the victim's death have no right to live, her father and brother demanded that they either be chased by police and killed in an encounter or be hanged to death.

"I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead," the woman's father said at their house in Unnao. "I do not want money or any other kind of help. I want to see that the accused are chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death," he said. The woman's brother also reiterated the demand to kill the accused either in an encounter or by hanging, telling reporters here that his sister will get justice when all those responsible for her death "will go to the place where she has gone".

After battling for her life for almost 40 hours, the 23-year-old woman died following a cardiac arrest on Friday night at the Safdarjung Hospital here. She had suffered more than 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Delhi after being shifted from a local hospital to Lucknow. She died on the day the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an 'encounter' with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum -- ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

As political reactions to the sensitive Unnao case poured in, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the victim's death as "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family. "All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court and punishment will be given," he said in a statement.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who rushed to Unnao to meet the victim's family, took to twitter to blame the state government for its "hollow law and order mechanism" apart from society's collective failure that prevented justice from being delivered to the woman. "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?" she tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck. Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a 'dharna' outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow following the Unnao rape victim's death.

BSP supremo Mayawati asked the UP government to ensure "proper justice" to the victim's family, saying the young woman's death was extremely painful and that her party was with her family in their hour of grief. "To prevent such traumatic incidents all over the country, including in UP, state governments should create fear of law among people and in view of the incidents, the Centre should also make a law to ensure strict punishment by hanging to death within a stipulated time-frame," Mayawati tweeted.

The 23-year-old woman was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her. After her death, a post-mortem examination of the body was conducted, hospital sources said, adding that its report would be handed over to the police. PTI COR SAB NAV BUN NIT PLB PR

RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...

Teacher dismissed from service for coming to school drunk

A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odishas Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said on Friday. The teacher ident...

UP becoming country's rape capital: Congress

The Congress party on Saturday demanded strict action against the accused in the Unnao case, saying the Uttar Pradesh government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country.Congress spokesperson Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019