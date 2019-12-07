Modi, Shah, Doval attend All India Conference of DGPs, IGPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are attending the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police-2019 at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the airport here on Friday.It was the first meeting between them after Thackeray's took over as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among others who welcomed PM at the airport.All top officers of different agencies along with DGPs of all states will be part of this conference, which is scheduled to be held on December 7 and 8.Various issues and their solutions related to national security are discussed in this conference every year. Last year, the conference was held at Kevadiya in Gujrat.All top brass dealing with national security are attending the conference. (ANI)

