UP: Two people arrested in connection with wedding shooting incident in Chitrakoot

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested two people in connection with a case where a woman dancer was shot in the face at a wedding ceremony in Chitrakoot on December 1.

  • Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:39 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:39 IST
The accused being taken into custody on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Ankit Mittal, SP, Chitrakoot, said: "A case of murder was registered after a video went viral showing a woman being shot in the face at a wedding ceremony in Chitrakoot. The victim's situation is being reported as normal." The dancer, identified as Hina, is recuperating at a hospital in Kanpur.

She was shot in the face because she stopped performing for while at a wedding in Chitrakoot. In the video of the incident, men can be heard saying, 'Goli chal jayegi' (A shot will be fired) and then 'goli chala hi do' (Go ahead and shoot). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

