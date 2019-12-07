Robert Vadra moves Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for 2 weeks

Businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday moved to a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for two weeks for his medical treatment and business purpose. The court has sought reply of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Vadra's plea. Hearing is to be held on December 9.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of properties in London. The case is being probed by the ED. He was granted anticipatory bail on a condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court. Special Judge Arvind Kumar on Saturday seeks reply of ED on the plea and slated the matter for Monday. Advocate Manu Mishra appeared for ED sought time to file reply as documents related to the application were not serve to them by Vadra's lawyer.

Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi, who moved the application has sought permission to travel to Spain for both medical and business purposes for two weeks from 9th December. Sources confirm that during his recent medical examination, a new complication had emerged, which needs treatment. In April, A special CBI court granted anticipatory bail to Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora. Special Judge Arvind Kumar while granting anticipatory bail to the duo directed them to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs. 5 lakh each and surety of like amount.

Furthermore, the court had imposed bail conditions on both of them, whereby the duo cannot leave the country without permission. They will have to join the investigation when called upon by the authorities, the court stated. The court had also ordered that the accused persons shall not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)