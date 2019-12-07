Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana horror: Teen gang-raped twice in five months

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men of her village. The accused had earlier also allegedly raped her in August.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Palwal (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 13:45 IST
Haryana horror: Teen gang-raped twice in five months
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men of her village. The accused had earlier also allegedly raped her in August. "We received information that a girl was gang-raped by four men from her village on December 5. They had also allegedly raped her earlier in August. An FIR has been registered and medical examination of the victim has been completed. The probe is underway," said Hira Mani, In-charge of Palwal women police station.

According to a complaint by the victim's mother, her 17-year-old daughter went out to relieve herself around midnight of December 4 when four men took turns to rape her. The victim was also allegedly raped by the accused men on August 13 in which police registered a case but later cancelled it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Sanitation has become people's movement: Rajnath

Hailing Swachh Bharat Mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation has become a peoples movement in the country.Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors...

Sports News Roundup: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick; Olympic ban and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Reports Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick to one-year dealThe Washington Nationals have reached a one-year deal with infielder Howie Kendrick, bringing back the postseason hero for another s...

'Angered and stunned': Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Unnao rape victim

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the death of the Unnao rape victim a shame on humanity and conveyed his condolences to the deceaseds family. The sad and heart-wrenching death of Unnaos innocent daughter, which is a shame on humanity, has an...

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

The filming of Fast Furious 9 has been wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The XXX Return of Xander Cage actor took to Instagram and posted a shirtless snap. He also revealed that he was so much excited before en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019