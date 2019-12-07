Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donate liberally to ex-servicemen, TN Governor tells people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:04 IST
Donate liberally to ex-servicemen, TN Governor tells people

Donate liberally to ex-servicemen, TN Governor tells people Chennai, Dec 7(PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday called upon the people to donate liberally to ex-servicemen and supplement the government's efforts in welfare activities for them. Addressing the state through the All India Radio and Doordarshan on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, he remembered the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel of the armed forces in protecting the country's territorial integrity.

He called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to express their gratitude and support the ex-servicemen by donating liberally towards the Armed Forces Day Fund and supplement the government's efforts in welfare activities meant for ex- servicemen and their dependents. Earlier, Purohit inaugurated the armed forces flag day fund collection for 2019-20 by contributing Rs one lakh.

A sum of Rs 47.46 crore has been collected for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 2018-19. Principal secretary to government (Public department) P Senthil Kumar, Governor's secretary Anandrao Patil and Chennai collector R Seethalakshmi were present on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Night temp continue to drop in J-K, Ladakh; Drass coldest at minus 25.4 deg C

The night temperature continued to trend downward in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as Drass remained the coldest place in the region recording minus 25.4 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said on Sat...

US resumes talks with Taliban in Doha: US source

Washington resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar Saturday, a US source said, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end Americas longest war. In September, the United States and the Taliban...

Soccer-Qatar's Education City Stadium not to host Club World Cup games - FIFA

Qatars Education City Stadium will not host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup this month after the official opening of the venue was postponed until early 2020, soccers world governing body said in a statement on Saturday.FIFA said the...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police to take both 'hard' and 'soft' approaches against protests - commissioner

The Hong Kong police will use both hard and soft approaches when dealing with protests, Hong Kongs police commissioner Chris Tang told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.The police chief spoke ahead of a potentially large pro-democracy demons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019