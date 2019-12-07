Kurukshetra: BA student alleges he was stopped from giving exam, assaulted by lecturer

A final year student of Bachelor of Arts (BA) here alleged that he was stopped from giving his History exam and brutally thrashed by a lecturer in a college here. Suraj, the student, claimed he was beaten up by the lecturer after he failed to find chits on him during the course of the fifth-semester exams.

"I was giving my papers when the lecturer who was in the role of an examiner came and started searching for chits. He asked me to get up and then took me to a room where he asked me to strip to my innerwear. He then threatened me and shoved and kicked me," Suraj told reporters here. He further alleged that the teacher had threatened to ruin his career and added, "He did not let me give my exams as he took the paper away."

His father, too alleged that the teacher had stopped his son unnecessarily from giving the exam and then manhandled him without any reason. "When I went to talk to the teacher he behaved roughly with me too and alleged that my son had threatened him. He refused to talk with me, I want justice for my son," his father said.

The CCTV footage of the alleged incident shows the student being pushed and kicked by the teacher. The parents of the student have filed a complaint with the police.

"The matter has reached us today, we are verifying the CCTV details. Further investigation is underway," Chandiram, a police official in the Sector-5 Kurukshetra police station said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)