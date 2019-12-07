Unnao rape victim's father demands 'death by hanging or encounter' for culprits

The father of the deceased Unnao rape victim on Thursday demanded death for the culprits who had committed atrocities on his daughter, leading to her death. "I demand the culprits who committed atrocities on my daughter to be hanged or encountered. I want justice to be served quickly, the process should not take 10 years so that they can get the criminals out on bail using money power," the deceased's father told ANI here.

"The way in which my daughter lost her life after much pain is the way in which I want them to be punished. That is my last wish. That is the only way in which her soul will get relief," he added. He also said that the police had failed his family and blamed it for his daughter's death.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday. On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

