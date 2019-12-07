Members of IYC take out candlelight march demanding justice for family of Unnao rape victim

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Saturday took out a candlelight march from the Assam Bhawan to Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Lutyens' Delhi, demanding justice for the family of Unnao rape victim.

The march was led by IYC's national president Srinivas BV.

The 23-year-old rape victim, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set afire by the accused, died following a cardiac arrest at 11.40 pm on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)