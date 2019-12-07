Left Menu
Development News Edition

India should establish less time-consuming dispute redressal system: Justice BR Gavai

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai on Saturday said that India should establish a dispute redressal system that should not be time-consuming to build confidence among international investors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:24 IST
India should establish less time-consuming dispute redressal system: Justice BR Gavai
Justice B R Gavai speaking at the conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai on Saturday said that India should establish a dispute redressal system that should not be time-consuming to build confidence among international investors. "In order to build confidence among international investors, it is very necessary to establish that dispute redressal system in India will not be time-consuming," Justice Gavai said at the Global Conference on International Commercial Arbitration organised by Assocham here today.

"It will go a long way in resolving international commercial disputes in India in the shortest possible manner. It will go a long way in growing India as one of the most emerging economies of the world," he said. Vineet Agarwal, vice president, Assocham, said that the industry body's National Council on Arbitration seeks to nurture and provide an opportunity to arbitration practitioners in the country as a platform for networking with other counterparts in foreign countries.

He further said that the dispute resolution process has a huge impact on the Indian Economy and the global perception of doing business in India. "This is clearly indicated by the World Bank rating on ease of doing business. Hence, it is very imperative for us to discuss the effect and implications of amended arbitration and reconciliation bill and the establishment of commercial partners. India is on track to build confidence in its legal system which is the fundamental condition for any country to become an International Arbitration venue," said Agarwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...

London bridge terrorist buried in ancestral village in PoK

Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist of Pakistani origin who was shot dead during last weeks terror attack in London, has been buried in his familys ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a media report on Saturday. Tal...

Karen Gillan denies rumours she is starring 'The Mask' reboot

Actor Karen Gillan has denied that she has been approached to star in the gender-swapped reboot of The Mask. Gillan told Digital Spy that though she loved the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz-starrer 1994 original, she knows nothing about the re...

Reactions to Iran-U.S. prisoner swap

The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - a Chinese-American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes. Following are reactions to the swap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019