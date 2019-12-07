Criminal complaint against Ram Vilas Paswan over onion price in Bihar

A criminal complaint has been filed against Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for allegedly misleading people over rising onion price. Raju Naiyyar, a resident of Mithanpura area, lodged the complaint through advocate Manoj Kumar Singh under section 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at CJM court here.

In his complaint, Raju said that the minister made a statement at a TV channel indicating that the onion shortage was caused by its black marketing. "Paswan mislead people on the onion prices and misleading comes under cheating," the complaint read.

The retail price of onion has crossed Rs 100 per kilogram in Patna. The Centre has maintained that the onion shortage was caused by floods and unseasonal rain in onion producing states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. (ANI)

