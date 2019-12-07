Left Menu
VHP condemns Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks, seeks apology from Congress

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned remarks of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made in Lok Sabha regarding the incidents of crime against women and said these showed "perverted mindset".

  New Delhi
  Updated: 07-12-2019 19:03 IST
  Created: 07-12-2019 19:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned remarks of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made in Lok Sabha regarding the incidents of crime against women and said these showed "perverted mindset". VHP demanded an apology from Congress over Chowdhury's remarks.

Surendra Kumar Jain, the international Joint General Secretary of VHP said, said in a release that Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, had said in the House that preparations were being made for the construction of Lord Ram temple while Sita was being burnt. "This remark is condemnable and objectionable. There is no relation between the two and linking them shows a perverted mindset of the Congress leader. This comment is not only an insult to 'Sita Mata' but is also insensitive towards the feelings of people on women's security," the release said.

The parishad said some parties had tried to give "communal and political angle" to the issue of crimes against women during debate in the Lok Sabha. Jain asked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi if Chowdhury's remarks were in line with the thinking of the party.

"If not then Sonia Gandhi should apologize to women in the country and should take action against Chowdhury," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

