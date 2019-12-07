Woman killed in road accident; driver heavily drunk, say cops

A 19-year-old woman was killed after she was hit in Chunabhatti in the metropolis by a car driven by a drunk man, police said on Saturday. The mishap occurred at Duavji Keni Road near Swadeshi Mills on Friday evening, police said.

The driver and one more person in the car, who were under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident, have been arrested along with the owner of the vehicle, an official said. "The victim, Archana Parthe, was walking on a footpath towards her home with a friend when the vehicle hit her after its driver lost control over it. The woman suffered grievous injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival," he said.

After the accident, driver Dhiraj Kadam (28) and Akshay Mahagade (28) tried to escape from the spot, but were caught by the crowd that had gathered there and handed over to the police. "We found both of them so drunk they were not even able to walk properly," the official said, adding that liquor bottles were found in the car.

The owner of the car, Kunal Gamare (32), was also arrested later, he added. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 34 (common intention) and under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the incident, the victim's family members and locals gathered outside the Chunabhatti police station and held a protest seeking strict action against the accused. The family members had refused to claim the body for final rites, stating they would do so only after strict action was taken against the accused, but later relented after senior police officials persuaded them.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Wednesday, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)