NMCG organises 4th India Water Impact Summit 2019 in Delhi

The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga) led by IIT-Kanpur organised the fourth India Water Impact Summit here, which discussed water-related issues and steps taken to save the planet's most precious resource.

Various reports were released during the NMCG's 'India Water Impact Summit 2019' in New Delhi from December 5 to 7.. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga) led by IIT-Kanpur organised the fourth India Water Impact Summit here, which discussed water-related issues and steps taken to save the planet's most precious resource. The event, which was held here from December 5 to 7 at the Vigyan Bhawan, was inaugurated by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Reports on 'Ambassadors' Meet', 'River Restoration and Conservation - A Concise Manual and Guide', as well as documents on 'Ganga Hubs' developed so far were released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The summit focused on integrated management of water resources in rural and urban areas, and experts from various fields discussed various water-related issues.

'Valuing Water - Transforming Ganga' was the theme of this year's summit. "This year, we are trying to functionally move from policy science and the roles of policy and specific technology. We are also looking into a collaboration between the smart cities and how water can be part of smart cities and how urban management can bring in river and water as an integrated approach. Another special feature is the formal good collaborative partnership with international partner parties," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The summit also had a panel consisting of Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, UP Singh, DDG, NMCG, SK Ratho, and professor and founding head -- Ganga, Vinod Tare. "We have been working in the project management and procurement domain for some time. As a knowledge partner, we want to look at disruptive technology and ideas as all of us know that the water sector needs financing ideas and we don't have the right balancing act. That is how private sectors and contractors need a partner," said Asghar, Knowledge Partner, Grant Thornton.

An important objective of the summit was bringing together global financial investors and institutions to focus on water impact in smart cities. Speaking on the occasion, Water Resources Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh said: "European Union (EU) countries, Israel, Ghana and other nations are present. 10 MoUs related to technologies were also exchanged. The most challenging aspect is how to manage water more efficiently."

Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of the EU member states also participated in the summit. They talked about the importance of water to their respective nations and discussed collaboration with India. Simon Apelblat Thomsen, Counselor, Environment, Royal Danish Embassy, said: "Denmark is one of the countries together with EU partners and teaming up with the Jal Shakti and the clean Ganga Mission to provide expertise and rejuvenate the Ganga River."

"I can see at this conference that water-related issues are similar everywhere in the world. In Hungary, we have the same problem. Sometimes, there is too much water and a lack of water and the quality of the water. The best way to save water quality is not to pollute. It is very important to have the awareness," said Jeno Labdy, Deputy Director of Water Management of Hungary. As water security is a global issue, the NMCG has been taking a global call to action to invite countries from around the world to save the most precious resource on the planet. (ANI)

