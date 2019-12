Woman Naxal held in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A woman Naxal with a reward of Rs6 lakh on her head was arrested on Friday from Bhamragad areaof Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, over 170 kilometres fromhere, police said

Parvati alias Sushila Shankar Sadmek (24) was with theMaoists "Bhamragad area committee" and was bodyguard of topNaxal leader Narmada Akka from 2006 to 2008, an official said

She has been remanded in police custody for sevendays, he added.

