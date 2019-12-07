President Kovind in Odisha on two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by First Lady Sabita Kovind, on Saturday reached here on a two-day visit to Odisha. The President is scheduled to will lay the foundation stone of the Paika Rebellion Memorial in Khurda to mark the completion of 200 years of the uprising on Sunday, according to his official itinerary.

Later, he will attend the valedictory ceremony of the Utkal University's Platinum Jubilee celebration programme here. Kovind will leave for New Delhi in the afternoon.

The President was received at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor B B Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others. Kovind and his wife were taken to Raj Bhavan where they will spend the night..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)