Boxes with suspected explosive material on island seized

A metal box, with suspected explosive materials, and a box of detonators were seized on Manoli island in the Gulf of Mannar, police said on Saturday The assistanceof the explosives experts has been sought to find out the contents of the metal box weighing about 8.30 kg, the police said. The boxhas been kept in an isolated place for further examination, they said.

The island was raided following complaints that anti-social elements and smugglers were using the island as a transit point for their activities, the police said. Fishermen have been asked by the police to inform them about any suspicious movement on the islands in Palk Strait and the Gulf of Mannar..

