Noida: Man concocts loot story, held

The Noida police on Saturday arrested an employee of a furniture company who allegedly concocted a story about a Rs 4 lakh loot, officials said. The matter was solved within seven hours of the complaint reaching the police, a senior officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said the "loot" was reported around 10.30 am from Sector 63, under the Phase 3 police station limits. "The furniture company employee told police that he had withdrawn the money belonging to the company from Yes Bank but got looted by unidentified assailants," Krishna said.

An investigation was taken up immediately but flaws appeared in the statements of the employee, leading to suspicion of his involvement in the case, police said. On questioning, the employee admitted to having planned the episode and also led to the recovery of the entire amount, police claimed.

"The accused was arrested and the case solved within seven hours," Krishna said, adding further proceedings were underway.

