Head constable offers to work as executioner in Tihar jail

A head constable in Ramanathapuram district has come forward to hang convicts who have been sentenced to death and were awaiting execution in the Tihar jail. In his letter to the DGP of Prisons, headquarters, Delhi, the contents of which were shared with the media here on Saturday, the head constable Subash Srinivas said, "I'd like to work as hangman in Tihar jail.".

He said he did not require even pay for his job and claimed he can do the execution effectively. He said four people, sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya case, were awaiting execution.

Srinivas offered to do the executioner's job after learning that the Tihar prison did not have a hangman. PTI SSN COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)