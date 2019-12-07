Left Menu
PM Modi visits IISER, urges scientists to develop low-cost technologies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune and urged them to develop low-cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help in fast-tracking India's growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with scientists from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune and urged them to develop low-cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help in fast-tracking India's growth. An official release said the IISER scientists made presentations to the Prime Minister on varied topics ranging from new materials and devices for clean energy application to agricultural biotechnology and natural resource mapping.

The presentations also showcased cutting-edge technologies in the field of molecular biology, anti-microbial resistance, climate studies, and mathematical finance research. "Prime Minister appreciated the scientists for their informative presentations. He urged them to develop low-cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help in fast-tracking India's growth," the release said.

Earlier, Prime Minister visited the IISER Pune campus and interacted with the students and researchers. He also visited the state of the art supercomputer PARAM Brahma, deployed by C-DAC in IISER, which has a peak computing power of 797 teraflops.

IISERs are a group of premier science education and research institutes in India. Modi is on a two-day visit to attend the DGP's Conference in Pune. (ANI)

