Man dies as 4-wheeler hits his bike on Maa flyover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 02:12 IST
Man dies as 4-wheeler hits his bike on Maa flyover
The incident happened around 10 pm when the person was driving on the flyover while travelling from Park Circus to Police Training School area, they said. Image Credit: ANI

A man was killed late Saturday after he was knocked off the city's Maa flyover in the Topsia area when his motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler from behind, police said. The incident happened around 10 pm when the person was driving on the flyover while travelling from Park Circus to Police Training School area, they said.

A four-wheeler rammed his motorcycle following which he fell down on the road beneath the flyover near AJC Bose Road crossing, which is close to the Topsia police station area, police said. The biker was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

Nobody has been arrested as the person in the offending vehicle sped away, police said. The biker was identified, from the documents found on him, as a Kidderpore resident.

"We have initiated a probe into the accident and checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle that hit the biker," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

