Delhi: 32 people dead after fire breaks out in factory in Anaj Mandi
As many as 32 people died after a fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said.
As many as 32 people died after a fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said. "32 people have died in the fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road," Delhi Police said.
Dr Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital, told ANI: "We got 14 casualties, of which 10 were brought dead. The causalities have been brought from basti area near filmistan. Our team of doctors is attending to those who are alive." Giving details of the incident, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused.
Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Kishore Kumar
- Rani Jhansi Road
- Delhi Police
- Lok Nayak Hospital
ALSO READ
Delhi gasps for breath, AQI remains in 'very poor' category
Delhi Jal board alleges procedural lapses in BIS water testing
Delhi man jumps on metro track in Noida, killed
Delhi's air quality improves marginally
Delhi: 6 held for circulating sexual offensive material involving children on social media