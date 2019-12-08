Delhi govt orders probe in Anja Mandi area; seeks report in seven days: Revenue min

The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a probe into the fire incident in the Anaj Mandi area here and sought a detailed report within seven days. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot directed district magistrate (central) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days.

The fire incident in a three-storey building has so far claimed 43 lives and injured around 56 people, most laborers.

