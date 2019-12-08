Left Menu
Delhi fire: President Kovind expresses condolences to affected families, wishes quick recovery to the injured

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-12-2019 11:28 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 11:28 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here. Taking to Twitter, Kovind conveyed condolences to the affected families and wished the injured an 'early recovery'.

"Extremely sad to hear the tragic news about the fire in Delhi's Anaz Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. Wishing an early recovery to those injured. The local authorities are doing their best to rescue people and provide help," Kovind's tweet read. At least 43 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.

Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

