Left Menu
Development News Edition

47 cattle rescued from truck in Nagpur after dramatic chase

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:47 IST
47 cattle rescued from truck in Nagpur after dramatic chase
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Forty-seven cattle being illegally transported in a truck were rescued by the police after a dramatic chase of around 40 kms, which ended with its driver abandoning the vehicle and fleeing from the spot here, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, during which the truck driver broke through police barricades at two points and a barrier at a toll plaza on the outskirts before entering Nagpur city, the official said.

"Police received a tip-off in the wee hours of Saturday that a truck carrying some cattle would be passing by NH-47. Accordingly, a 'nakabandi' was put in place at Kelwad. The truck arrived there around 4 am. The police signaled the driver to stop the vehicle, but he sped away instead," Kelwad police station inspector Suresh Mattami said.

"So we started chasing the truck. On the way, the truck also hit a car near Pipala village. We then alerted Patansaongi toll plaza operators and asked them to stop the vehicle. However, the speeding truck even broke into the boom barrier at the toll plaza and continued its run," he said. Meanwhile, Kelwad police officials alerted their Nagpur city counterparts about the truck.

"The city police team blocked the road with barricades at Naka no. 2 area on Koradi Road. However, the driver did not stop the vehicle and broke into the barricades even there," he added. He then took the truck to the Mominpura Chowk area of the city, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

"The police team then rescued 47 cattle, including some cows and bullocks. These animals were being illegally transported in a pathetic condition. We chased the truck for around 40 kms from Kelwad," the official said. An offense under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

A hunt has been launched to nab the driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old burnt to death over dowry demand, two arrested

A 17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fianc and his mother in South Tripura district, after her parents failed to cough up a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday. The teenager, who suffered 90 percent...

Delhi fire: Factory's owner absconding, FIR filed against him

Delhi Police on Sunday said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where a blaze killed 43 people, is currently absconding and an FIR has been registered against him. Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered...

Gunman at US military base showed mass shooting videos at party: report

Miami, Dec 8 AFP The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, US media has reported. The shooting Friday in a classroom ...

Jayapal ignores community voice; introduces resolution on Kashmir

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal ignored the voices of the diaspora from across the country as she went ahead with her pre-announced plans to introduce a resolution on Kashmir in the House of Representatives, agitated community...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019