47 cattle rescued from truck in Nagpur after dramatic chase

Forty-seven cattle being illegally transported in a truck were rescued by the police after a dramatic chase of around 40 kms, which ended with its driver abandoning the vehicle and fleeing from the spot here, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, during which the truck driver broke through police barricades at two points and a barrier at a toll plaza on the outskirts before entering Nagpur city, the official said.

"Police received a tip-off in the wee hours of Saturday that a truck carrying some cattle would be passing by NH-47. Accordingly, a 'nakabandi' was put in place at Kelwad. The truck arrived there around 4 am. The police signaled the driver to stop the vehicle, but he sped away instead," Kelwad police station inspector Suresh Mattami said.

"So we started chasing the truck. On the way, the truck also hit a car near Pipala village. We then alerted Patansaongi toll plaza operators and asked them to stop the vehicle. However, the speeding truck even broke into the boom barrier at the toll plaza and continued its run," he said. Meanwhile, Kelwad police officials alerted their Nagpur city counterparts about the truck.

"The city police team blocked the road with barricades at Naka no. 2 area on Koradi Road. However, the driver did not stop the vehicle and broke into the barricades even there," he added. He then took the truck to the Mominpura Chowk area of the city, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

"The police team then rescued 47 cattle, including some cows and bullocks. These animals were being illegally transported in a pathetic condition. We chased the truck for around 40 kms from Kelwad," the official said. An offense under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

A hunt has been launched to nab the driver.

