Delhi: 9 brought dead, 1 injured being treated at Lady Hardinge Medical College

Nine people were brought dead, while an injured is undergoing treatment at the Lady Hardinge Medical College after a massive fire broke out in a factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi, said Head of Department (HoD) of the Accident and Emergency Wing, Dr HR Singh on Sunday. "Nine people were brought dead while one injured was brought to the hospital who is being treated," Singh told ANI here.

Earlier today, Medical Director (MD), Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Kishore Singh had said that smoke inhalation and suffocation were the primary reasons behind the deaths of people in the fire. "34 people were brought dead to the Lok Nayak Hospital. Deaths have been mostly due to smoke inhalation and suffocation," Kishore Singh said.

Speaking about the condition of the injured, Singh had said 15 people, mostly males have been admitted in the hospital. "Out of the 15 injured admitted in the hospital, nine have been sent in the burn ward while others are in the general ward. All of them are being kept under observation as they might be suffering from lung swelling due to inhalation of gas," Singh said.

At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said. Sixteen people are said to be injured in the treatment and are being treated at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital and Lady Hardinge hospitals. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours. (ANI)

