After blaze kills 43, a look at major fire incidents in Delhi

The major fire tragedy at a factory in Anaj Mandi in the national capital that claimed 43 lives has again highlighted the issue of fire safety norms as in the recent past Delhi has witnessed several fire incidents that have claimed a substantial number of lives and caused damages of millions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The major fire tragedy at a factory in Anaj Mandi in the national capital that claimed 43 lives has again highlighted the issue of fire safety norms as in the recent past Delhi has witnessed several fire incidents that have claimed a substantial number of lives and caused damages of millions. At least 43 people died in a massive fire that broke out at Anaj Mandi in Rani Jhansi Road following a short-circuit on Sunday morning, police said. Around 62 people were rescued by fire tenders from the factory that engulfed in a fire here.

A major fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh that claimed 17 live sin February this year also raised the issue of violation of fire safety norms. Taking action against errant hotels over violation of fire safety norms after a massive fire in Karol Bagh, Delhi government had cancelled fire safety certificates of 27 hotels.

Here is a list of some major fire incidents in the national capital region: November 17: One person died in a fire that broke in a shoe factory in Narela area, Chief Fire Officer said.

October 1: At least one worker was killed and another was left injured after a fire broke out in a factory following an explosion in a wielding tank in Mandoli Industrial Area. August 6: Six people including one child died and 10 people sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multistorey building in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi.

July 13 : At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area. June 26: Five persons had sustained major injuries while two sustained minor injuries in a massive fire incident at Narela.

March 26: Two minors were killed in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh due to a short circuit. February 13: At least 250 huts were gutted in a massive fire which broke out in a slum in Delhi's Paschim Puri area.

February 12: In one of the worst fire tragedies in Delhi, 17 people, including a child and a woman, were killed as a major blaze engulfed a budget hotel in Karol Bagh, triggering a blame game among the various authorities. November 19, 2018: Four people were killed and one person was injured after a fire broke out at a factory in Karol Bagh.

April 23, 2018: A girl was killed and least 300 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in Shahdara's MS Park. April 13, 2018: Four members of a family, including two minor children, were killed in a major fire in Kohat Enclave.

January 20, 2018: At least 10 women and seven men were charred to death in a major fire that broke out in a firecracker unit in Bawana industrial area. November 20, 2011: Fourteen people died and over 30 were injured when a fire broke out at a community function of eunuchs in Nandnagari in east Delhi.

June 13, 1997: 59 people killed and over 100 injured after a fire broke out at the Uphaar theatre during the screening of Bollywood film Border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

