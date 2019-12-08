Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family members of Anaj Mandi factory workers make rounds of hospitals for their whereabouts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:31 IST
Family members of Anaj Mandi factory workers make rounds of hospitals for their whereabouts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As news of the fire spread, family members of those who were working in the factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area rushed to the city hospitals to find out the whereabouts of their loved ones, only to be left disappointed. Relatives were seen roaming the corridors of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where the rescued persons were brought but were unable to get any information.

A massive fire ripped through the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 people, mostly laborers, dead and many others injured, police said. Mohammad Taj Ahmed (40), one of those who was at the LNJP Hospital to look for his father-in-law Jasimmuddin (56), and brother-in-law Faisaq Khan (25), said he learnt in the morning about the duo being trapped in the blaze.

"They worked in a garment factory in the Anaj Mandi area. I went to Anaj Mandi but couldn't find my relatives due to police restrictions and ongoing rescue operation. Then I rushed to LNJP but the police and the hospital staff have not told me anything," he said. Ahmed said the last time he spoke to his family members was at 3 pm but now no one is taking his calls.

Mohammad Asif said his cousin brothers, Imran (32) and Ikram (35), who were working in a factory to manufacture carry bags, were injured in the blaze. Imran and Ikram belong to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. "I live in Bhajanpura and I got a call from Moradabad around 6 am that my cousins have been injured. I rushed to Anaj Mandi but couldn't find them amid heavy police deployment. Police told us they were taken to hospital, which hospital I don't know. We looked for them here (LNJP), have not been able to confirm if they have been brought here," he said.

There were others too who hoped that their loved ones could have survived the massive blaze. "My brother, Naveen (18) works in a handbag manufacturing unit in the Anaj Mandi area. I got a call from his friends informing that he has been injured in the incident. I have no clue which hospital he has been taken to," Manoj (23) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019